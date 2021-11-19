ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algae blooms, which can threaten drinking water and human health, pop up regularly and may increase

By Morgan Greene
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarges carrying mounds of coal toward St. Louis passed by Starved Rock at a snail's pace, inching past yellow-orange trees and sandstone canyons. A bald eagle hovered above a path leading hikers toward Lover's Leap. Near the Starved Rock Lock and Dam, a pinch point along the Illinois River, the water...

