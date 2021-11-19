ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stuns busload of fans outside his house with extravagant gifts

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has stunned fans with his response to a bus full of sight-seers pulling up outside his house.

The former wrestler, whose recent film Red Notice was released on Netflix last week, shared footage of the encounter on Instagram, writing that he was bringing “a little joy to some good folks”.

In the video, Johnson is seen approaching the tourist bus, asking them: “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”

This prompts screams of excitement from the fans.

After this, he tells them: “Guys I just wanted to say hello and I have a few gifts.”

The actor, who described himself as “Dwanta Claus”, then presented all the tourists with a set of gifts that included a free Netflix subscription, his self-branded energy drinks and Tequila, an Xbox console and TV, as well as $500 (£370) cash for holiday spending.

He then invited them to the red carpet premiere of Red Notice.

In the Instagram caption, Johnson explained: “I love doing this stuff and I always say it’s the best part of fame.”

Red Notice is available to watch on Netflix now.

In a two-star review for The Independent , Clarisse Loughrey described the movie as “less a film than a collection of buzzwords”.

