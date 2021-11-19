ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 places to get oysters in Myrtle Beach

By Braley Dodson
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Aw, shucks!

With oyster reefs littering the area, it’s only natural that Myrtle Beach is South Carolina’s go-to location to eat oysters.

From seafood restaurants, to surf and turf to oyster bars, the Grand Strand has plenty of locations to find any type of prepared oshellfish.

In order to qualify for this list, a business had to have at least 100 Yelp reviews, as of the time of publication. Preference is given to local restaurants and regional chains.

Here are some of the best places to eat oysters in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

  1. Hook & Barrel

Location: 8014 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 852 reviews

Stop by for the surf and turf, or try the catch of the day. Reviewers like the atmosphere and outdoor seating, along with the baked oysters, seafood tower and basil lemon martinis. One visitor wrote, “If I could give this palace 6 stars, I would!”

  1. Brother Shuckers Fish House

Location: 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.

Four stars out of 271 reviews

The fried oysters are fresh and battered, and the crab cakes are “to die for,” according to customers. “Just a few words,” a reviewer said. “Salmon! Dip! Wings! Fried oysters!”

  1. Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill

Location: 408 21st Ave. N.

Three and a half stars out of 440 reviews

Want oysters? Raw oysters? Fried oysters? Grilled oysters? Come to Dirty Don’s for Key West-style food, hot wings, burgers and steaks. “It was my first time trying fried oysters and I was super impressed by the light batter and crispy crunch,” a Yelp user wrote. “I wish that I could have eaten more, but my stomach said ‘stop.’”

  1. Bimini’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Market

Location: 930 Lake Arrowhead Road

Four stars out of 878 reviews

Bimini’s offers fresh, local seafood, large oysters and hush puppies reviewers couldn’t stop talking about. “I have tried plenty of hushpuppies, and this is not like anything I have ever had,” a visitor said. “It’s almost like a hushpuppy cake. Please trust me on this and get the darn hushpuppies.”

  1. Shuckers Raw Bar

Location: 300 N. Kings Hwy.

Three and a half stars out of 96 reviews

Shuckers is open until midnight every day, has fresh seafood and its portions are “definitely not skimpy.” One reviewer wrote, “The clam chowder must have drugs in it because it’s insanely addictive.”

  1. Wicked Tuna

Location: 110 North Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 203 reviews

Customers enjoyed Wicked Tuna’s views, ambiance and live music. “If you are in search of a great seafood place while in Myrtle Beach, look no further,” a Yelp user said.

  1. Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Location: 1401 29th Ave. N.

Four stars out of 1,604 reviews

In addition to a seafood buffet, Captain George’s also has a selection of authentic Greek pastries. One reviewer wrote, “The crab legs were so fresh you could taste the saltwater.”

  1. Mrs. Fish Seafood Grill

Location: 919 Broadway St.

Four stars out of 573 reviews

The no fuss restaurant serves food on paper plates in an artsy atmosphere. Customers loved the fried oysters, with a Yelp user stating that after he took a bite, he “didn’t talk to anyone after that during dinner…the taste of the food deserved my full attention.”

  1. RipTydz

Location: 1210 N. Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 847 reviews

Looking for some late-night oysters? RipTydz, which is open until 2 a.m. every day, is the place to go. The business has different spotsto eat depending on what type of atmosphere you want, but be warned – there’s often a long wait, so get there early. “This is some of the best food this side of the pier,” one reviewer wrote.

  1. Aspen Grille

Location: 5101 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 329 reviews

Aspen Grille has Southern food sourced from local suppliers. There’s an upscale vibe, and reviewers recommend getting a reservation in advance. “If this restaurant could get 6 stars from me, I would give it,” a Yelp user said.

WBTW News13

When was the last time it snowed in Myrtle Beach?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?  It’s not as improbable as it sounds! Despite its coastal weather, Myrtle Beach has experienced snow occasionally – including six times in December. The area has seen about 77 inches of snow from 33 storms since 1940, according to data from the National […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
