On paper, the Chicago Bulls looked woefully unprepared to defend Anthony Davis on Monday. Starting center Nikola Vucevic was out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, leaving seldom-used reserve Tony Bradley as the only true big man available and former Laker Alex Caruso as the nominal power forward. Only a day earlier, Davis shredded a similarly undermanned Spurs team for 27 points in the first half alone. The first two quarters weren't nearly as kind to Davis on Monday. He didn't score his first points until the final seconds of the first quarter. He finished the first half with seven, and though he ended the game with 20, the game was no longer particularly competitive when he racked up those second-half buckets.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO