Charlotte, NC

NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national series in 2022. The on-track activity had been mostly scrapped the last two seasons during the pandemic. NASCAR traditionally hosted three-day weekends for its races but dropped all qualifying and...

