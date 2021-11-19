ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor McKee Appoints Peter Slom to Rhode Island Parole Board

By Christian Winthrop
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQ82p_0d1raKlP00

Governor Dan McKee has appointed Peter Slom to the Rhode Island Parole Board.

Slom is the first formerly-incarcerated individual to be named to the Parole Board. He recently served as an Associate Director for the Department of Children, Youth & Families.

“The members of the Rhode Island Parole Board have a significant responsibility in our communities,” said Governor McKee. “Peter Slom’s extensive experience in rehabilitation and social work will be an asset to the Board, and his background will help bring new perspective to each individual case. I am confident that he will help further the mission of the Board by promoting safe and productive re-entry of incarcerated individuals, and supporting the public safety of all Rhode Islanders.”

On his appointment, Slom said, “But for my own parole opportunity (in 1992), I never would have achieved the productive life that I have been able to lead or the work I have done to help others. It isn’t how you fall down, it’s how you pick yourself back up.”

Slom earned his Master of Social Work from Rhode Island College and Substance Use Certification from the University of Rhode Island. He has served on numerous community boards and chaired the Right to Vote campaign (2004-06) that successfully gave individuals on probation or parole the right to vote in all elections. As a formerly incarcerated person himself, Slom has advocated for this community for almost three decades.

Peter Slom recently retired after working for over 25 years for the State of Rhode Island, Department of Children, Youth and Families. Peter spent 22 of those years working at the Rhode Island Training School (RITS), the State’s juvenile detention center. He left there in 2018 after serving as their Associate Director. He served in a variety of capacities at the RITS as the Deputy Superintendent, Acting Clinical Director, Unit Manager and Clinical Social Worker. Peter spent the last three years as the Department’s Associate Director/Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Liaison. He was responsible for assisting hundreds of family members with substance use concerns, working with community providers, establishing the Department’s Peer Recovery Coach program, assisting pregnant and post-partum mothers with SUDs, providing training to DCYF staff members and overseeing the DCYF Fatherhood Initiative.

Slom is currently Vice President of the Board of Directors of the WARM Center in Westerly and serves on the Board of Directors for the Re-entry Campus Program that offers the opportunity for incarcerated people to work on higher education. He is a frequent speaker at colleges, high schools and other public settings. He has been a featured guest on White House Chronicles, the nationally televised PBS show, and The Public’s Radio This I Believe segment. Slom has also received numerous community awards including the 2021 Ocean Tides LaSallian Service Award, the 2020-2021 National Association of Social Workers, Rhode Island Chapter’s Social Worker of the Year for Addictions and the 2020 RI Parent Support Network Prevention Partner of the Year. Peter Slom currently has a private practice focusing on substance use disorders, mental health and anger management.

Parole Board Chairperson Laura Pisaturo added, “I look forward to welcoming Peter to the Parole Board, with his broad perspective and expertise in so many areas that are relevant to the important work of the board.”

Slom replaces Dr. Jorge Armesto, who stepped down from the board after nine years to pursue other professional work. Governor McKee thanked Dr. Armesto for his time on the Parole Board with a Certificate of Special Recognition.

The Parole Board is composed of seven members appointed by the Governor. As per state law, the Board evaluates and considers the discretionary and conditional early release of sentenced incarcerated individuals who are serving a term of more than six months. The Board also determines the revocation and return of those who may violate the terms and conditions of parole while in the community.

