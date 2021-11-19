ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Almost total lunar eclipse

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

According to NASA, the partial lunar eclipse seen around the world Thursday into Friday morning was the longest in nearly 600 years, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. There hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440 (3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds). Records show there won’t be a longer one until 2669.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Full Moon form a near-perfect lineup in space. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth’s darkest shadow. Because of Rayleigh scattering , the Moon can take on an orange or red hue as it moves through the Earth’s shadow. It’s the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red.

WAVY Weather Blog: How to see Friday’s lunar eclipse

At its peak, just after 4 a.m. ET, over 97% of the Moon was in full shadow, with only a sliver of the left side of the Moon shining in the partial shadow of the Earth.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no need for any special glasses to view the partial lunar eclipse.

Below are images taken around the world by people who grabbed their telescopes and cameras to capture the moment.

HAMPTON ROADS

  • Image of partial lunar eclipse taken on November 19, 2021 at 4:44 a.m. in Portsmouth, Virginia (Photo credit: Julianna Baucant)
    Image of lunar eclipse taken on November 19 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. (Photo courtesy: Jayme Golden)
    Incredible image of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, taken from Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo credit: Jim Baugh Outdoors TV)

UNITED STATES

    The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond city hall, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond an apartment building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore’s Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The statue, carved by sculptor Enrico Causici, depicts Washington’s resignation as commander-in-chief, which is seen on a painting by artist John Trumbull. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    The leaves of a tree are seen with a partial lunar eclipse as a backdrop, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AROUND THE GLOBE

    A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
    The earth’s shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
    A partial lunar eclipse over Tokyo Tower peeks out behind the clouds over Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
    A partial lunar eclipse is seen behind a crane in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
    People gather to watch the partially eclipsed moon settling over the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
    A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

