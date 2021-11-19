Gallery: Almost total lunar eclipse

According to NASA, the partial lunar eclipse seen around the world Thursday into Friday morning was the longest in nearly 600 years, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. There hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440 (3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds). Records show there won’t be a longer one until 2669.
A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Full Moon form a near-perfect lineup in space. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth’s darkest shadow. Because of Rayleigh scattering , the Moon can take on an orange or red hue as it moves through the Earth’s shadow. It’s the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red.
The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is just hours away -- and your window to catch it is narrow and early.If you want to see the eclipse at its peak, you'll want to set your alarm for just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Tomorrow's Beaver Moon is expected to be the longest partial lu…
Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.
Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites.
Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
The Cosmos provided a bonanza of amazing news headlines and unanswered questions for our Thanksgiving Holiday enjoyment, from will a twisted Universe save cosmology to Homo sapiens “shadow species” to the expanding Universe will break the speed of light and NASA’s new “evidence of alien Life” scale. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.
It happens on average of 2-3 times per year and Wyoming could see most of it, depending on cloud cover. A lunar eclipse will take place overnight Thursday, November 18th into Friday, November 19th, as the moon will pass through the earth’s shadow. During this time, the sun, earth and...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cool thing happened early Friday morning with the lunar eclipse happening. It peaked right around 3 a.m. and maybe some of you have been up for a couple hours already. There is a time lapse of it of this morning’s partial lunar eclipse. What we have...
Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid.
“I told you...
Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
You may want to take a nap Thursday. A nearly total lunar eclipse occurs early Friday morning in the skies above North America. The eclipse will reach 97 percent of totality just after 3 a.m. Friday morning over Minnesota. The partial phases of the eclipse begin at 1:18 a.m. and end at 4:47 a.m. in Minnesota.
A near-total eclipse of the moon is expected late this week, but unfavorable weather conditions may stymie Bay Area residents from viewing it. The eclipse will begin at approximately 11:19 p.m. Thursday and, at its peak, should cover about 97% of the moon. During the celestial event, the Earth, Sun and moon align, with the Earth in the middle, causing the planet to cast a shadow on its moon.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Set your alarms early on Friday because there will be an astronomical event worth waking up for before the sun comes up. An almost total lunar eclipse will happen early Friday morning. The peak of the eclipse is at 4:03 a.m., and at the time of the peak the moon will likely have a reddish hue.
For 10 days in 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope turned its gaze toward a small and seemingly empty patch of space. The result was the “Hubble Deep Field,” a very-much-not-empty image packed with the 3,000 faintest galaxies ever detected. Hubble has been at the center of such remarkable discoveries for...
We’re in for a celestial treat early on Friday morning, November 19, as a partial lunar eclipse will light up or in this case “shadow” the night sky. Plan ahead to stay up late or wake up early to see the Moon shrouded in reddish-orange. The whole process will happen...
A lengthy, near total eclipse of the Moon will be visible in San Diego late Thursday night, with the peak occurring just after 1 a.m. Friday. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up in such as way that the Moon is in earth’s shadow. Thursday’s...
Kern County residents who stay up late Thursday night will be in for a treat. A near-total lunar eclipse will cast the Earth’s shadow across the moon. Reaching 97 percent totality, the eclipse is likely to bring about the rare phenomenon known as the “blood moon,” which occurs when dust particles in Earth’s atmosphere remove blue colors from the light.
Night owls and early risers are in for a treat in parts of Minnesota early Friday morning. A nearly total (97 percent) lunar eclipse begins at 1:18 a.m. and peaks at 3:03 a.m. Friday morning. We’ll have to battle some clouds in Minnesota overnight. But the low stratus clouds that...
CINCINNATI — It's time. An almost total lunar eclipse will treat stargazers overnight. And conditions will be near perfect in Cincinnati for viewing. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.
It's celestial showtime. Tonight through Friday morning (depending on location), the Earth's shadow will block almost all of the sun's light from reaching the moon, tinging our lunar neighbor with darkness. This partial lunar eclipse is notable for its length, and most of North America will have a good viewing opportunity.
Did you know that lunar eclipses occur only at full moons and are visible anywhere the moon is above the horizon at the time? And are you aware that the lunar eclipse Thursday, Nov. 18, is the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century? Put the coffee on: It’s gonna be a long night, and it will be worth it.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years appeared early Friday morning, and many across Green Country got up early to catch the gorgeous sight. The eclipse covered more than 97% of the moon at one point causing a reddish/brown color to paint most of the lunar surface.
Comments / 0