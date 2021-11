IDAHO, USA — A crash has been reported near the Idaho state line on I-90. According to WSDOT East, the incident occurred in the median between the state line and the weigh station near Starr Road. One westbound lane of I-90 is blocked as of 8:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes have been cleared at this time, but traffic is moving slowly through the scene.

