At this point, both Among Us and League of Legends remain some of the most popular games on the market. With this in mind, it makes sense that that the two brands would eventually cross over. Although the recently announced League of Legends content in Among Us doesn’t entail a new map or anything major like that, it does come in the form of some fun cosmetics based on some of the characters from the Arcane TV series. These cosmetics will only remain available for a limited time, specifically from today until December 31.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO