The team at UK-based Fintech Modulr says they wanted to let their community know that they’ve been named a 2021 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 winner. Now in its twenty-fourth year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is one of the United Kingdom’s tech awards programs, which ranks firms based on their overall revenue growth during the past 4 years. It serves as a formal recognition of innovation and entrepreneurship and an “acknowledgement of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK.”

