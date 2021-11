The REQ token is currently trading at $0.6591. It is up 187% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the REQ token. Request (REQ) token has unleashed a monster bull run after Request Network announced a partnership with Coinbase. The token shot up by over 200% immediately after the partnership was made public and it has maintained the bullish trend till now.

