Armed with his camera and vaccination card, MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski is finally back where he belongs: in the pit at New York City rock shows. He caught the Flaming Lips—now without founding member Michael Ivins, who left the band this summer—on the first of two nights at Brooklyn Steel. (In other Lips news, Wayne Coyne and crew have backed 14-year-old Nell Smith on an album of Nick Cave covers called Where The Viaduct Looms, due November 26 via Bella Union/PIAS.) Orshoski also had the pleasure of seeing the Queen Of Funk at Kings Theatre, where 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan played a career-spanning set heavy on her many hits. Live music is back! Do your part to keep it that way.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO