Christmas in Kernville preparations are underway and we need Santa volunteers. If you or someone you know would be interested in volunteering for these amazing events with local children, please let us know. Last year's events were cancelled due to COVID-19 and the community would love for these events to come back. Christmas in Kernville begins Saturday, Nov. 27. For more information contact the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.

KERNVILLE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO