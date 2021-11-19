ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flirting with normal November temps

The overnight clouds covered the spectacular lunar eclipse, but they are starting to thin out as they slide east today. Winds are still on the light side and that means some brown haze will hang around our skies, even after the clouds disappear. Temperatures will rebound a little with more sunshine today getting back to some 70s. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a nice weekend on the way and cooler temps for Thanksgiving.

