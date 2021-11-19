ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says Merck’s COVID pill can be taken in emergencies

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has issued emergency use advice for Merck’s COVID-19 pill, even though the oral medicine has not yet been authorized. The Amsterdam-based European Union regulator said the antiviral pill, known as molnupiravir, can be used to treat adults infected with the coronavirus who don’t yet...

#European Union#Covid#Eu#Amsterdam#Ap#Ema#Molnupiravir#The U S Food And Drug
