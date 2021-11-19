Affidavit: Manor HS teacher hit student with nonverbal autism, faces felony charge

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor High School teacher accused of hitting a student in the face on Nov. 17 now faces a felony charge, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN on Friday.

The affidavit said Melvin D. Tealer, 56, is charged with injury to a disabled individual after police say he hit a student with nonverbal autism “multiple times” in the head and face out of frustration. The charge is a third-degree felony, the affidavit said.

Another student recorded the incident from a neighboring classroom and showed it to police. A teacher also saw what happened, and said Tealer “repeatedly hitting the victim in the head, face and jaw area in an extremely violent and abusive manner,” the affidavit said.

Tealer told police he was trying to get the student to “respond and calm down” and one of the only ways the student responds is “by using aggression,” the affidavit said.

After Tealer was arrested, Manor Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer said, in part, “Our district is committed to the wellness of every scholar, and we will continue to take any and all steps necessary to follow through on this commitment as our entire school community continues to be impacted by these challenging times .”

Manor ISD says Tealer is no longer employed by the district.

Jail records show that Tealer bonded out of Travis County Jail. Attorney information for Tealer wasn’t available in arrest records filed with Travis County.

