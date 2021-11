Diana, Princess of Wales can always be relied upon for fashion inspiration – with a number of recent on-screen depictions of the late princess familiarising another generation with her most notable wardrobe hits. Earlier this month, Elizabeth Debicki, who will play Diana in the next series of The Crown, was pictured in a remake of Diana’s off-the-shoulder chiffon dress by Christina Stambolian, also known as the revenge dress, while Emma Corrin, who played Diana in the Netflix hit’s previous season, modelled her voluminous fairytale ’80s wedding dress for the royal drama. Then there’s Kristen Stewart in the newly released Spencer, which is filled with recreations of Diana’s looks in the late ’80s and early ’90s, just before she distanced herself from the royal family.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO