Hacks and Scams in DeFi Tops $10 Billion Mark

Elliptic reported that as of November 9, hacks and related cases across DeFi platforms spiked to $10.5 billion in a single year from the $1.5 billion mark in 2020. There is no doubt that decentralized finance is one of the fastest-growing niches in crypto. In fact, its growth exploded sporadically at...

NEWSBTC

Over $10 Billion Has Been Lost To DeFi Exploits In 2021

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms have been the target of criminal attacks this year. Investors in the blockchain-based form of finance have lost billions of dollars to criminals that target the platforms. The total amount of money deposited at DeFi services has spiked from just $500 million in 2019 to $247...
CNBC

Criminals have made off with over $10 billion in 'DeFi' scams and thefts this year

LONDON — Investors have lost billions of dollars to criminals targeting so-called "decentralized finance" platforms this year. According to a report from London-based firm Elliptic, more than $10 billion worth of user funds has been stolen in cases of fraud and theft on DeFi products, which aim to replicate traditional financial services using blockchain technology.
wsau.com

Crime at crypto “DeFi” sites hits $10.5 billion in 2021, research shows

LONDON (Reuters) – Fraud and theft at decentralised finance platforms has totalled $10.5 billion so far this year, research showed on Thursday, laying bare the risks in the fast-growing but still mostly unregulated area of cryptocurrencies. So-called DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow and save – usually in cryptocurrencies...
cryptopotato.com

Overall Losses from DeFi Exploits Exceed $12 Billion in 2021: Elliptic Report

Cases of fraud and theft in the DeFi ecosystem in 2021 have increased seven times compared to 2020. According to data provided by the blockchain analysis company – Elliptic – investors have lost $12 billion to criminals targeting decentralized finance platforms since the beginning of 2021. More than $10 billion of that amount accounts for cases of fraud and theft on DeFi products.
pymnts

DeFi Losses Top $10B From Exploits, Fraud, Theft

Decentralized finance (DeFI) platforms have been the target of criminal attacks, with fraud and theft topping $10 billion, according to a report entitled Risk, Regulation, and the Rise of DeCrime from Elliptic. Capital tied up in DeFi services has grown 1,700 percent to $247 billion in the past year, with...
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
dailyhodl.com

800% Rally for One Ethereum-Based DeFi Altcoin Likely, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst says that an enormous near-10X rally for one altcoin is more likely than not. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto tells his 267,000 Twitter followers that CRV, the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve, is destined to reach $40, roughly an 811% gain from current prices.
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
gitconnected.com

Top Crypto Scams and How to Avoid Them

The Crypto space is full of scams, let’s cover the most common ones and how to avoid them. Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity this year. With such a massive increase in new users, there has been a similar rise in the number of scammers seeking to capitalize on people unfamiliar with all of the intricacies of crypto. The types of scams affecting the community vary widely in method, with some gaining more attention than others. One of the most notable scams occurred in 2020 when the Twitter accounts of many incredibly influential people and companies were hacked to ask followers to send Bitcoin to a specific address.
The Center Square

State distributes $6 million in unclaimed assets by matching account names with unemployment applicants

(The Center Square) – Nearly one in 10 Missourians who filed for unemployment since October received an average of $300 in unclaimed property belonging to them. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced earlier this week approximately 21,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits received $6,073,711.67 in unclaimed cash. The average claim was approximately $300.
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Best Crypto Lending Rates, on Top DeFi and CeFi Platforms

James owns ten bitcoin on which he’d like to earn a steady passive income. James may decide to deposit his bitcoin on a crypto lending platform. But he still has some decisions to make. Should he opt for a CeFi (Centralized Finance) or a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) platform? Is he going to get the best interest rates on bitcoin?
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Arrested accused hacked Bitfinex exchange twice

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): A 26-year-old accused in Karnataka's alleged Bitcoin scam has informed the police that he had twice hacked Bitfinex exchange during his stay in Netherlands. The alleged hacker has been identified as Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki. "Bitfinex was my first big Bitcoin exchange hack. The...
Coinspeaker

ConsenSys Reaches Unicorn Status after New Funding

This funding has helped ConsenSys to reach the coveted unicorn status. The company is now among the leading crypto-focused firms. Blockchain software technology company ConsenSys announced that it had raised $200 million in a funding round, pushing the company’s valuation to $3.2 billion. The blockchain company was able to secure the new funds from contributions from both old and new investors.
