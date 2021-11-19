Victor Girls Volleyball State Semifinal Preview

On Saturday morning, the Victor Blue Devils girls volleyball team enters semi-final play in the state tournament at Class AA. Volleyball is unique, as the final-round match is determined by pool play in the semi-finals. While there are still four teams remaining, each will have a chance to determine their own destiny in order to make it to a championship match on Sunday. Victor will be playing against Shenendehowa out of Section II, Massapequa out of Section VIII, and Pine Bush out of Section IX.

For Far West Region Champion Victor, they head in to the weekend with a bit of unfinished business to take care of. The 2018 Blue Devil squad came up just short in the state championship match against Long Beach out of Section VIII, in 2019 Mercy stopped them short quickly in to a state run, and with no state tournament in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has turned in to run for the ages. The senior heavy team, including players who were on the 2018 team, has the experience and determination to get the job done. After a come from behind win in sectional finals, the Blue Devils cruised compared to that round in regional play against Frontier from Section VI. You can read more on the road to the semi-finals for Victor by clicking the links below from our coverage on their run.

Shenendehowa, Massapequa, and Pine Bush come in to the pool play semi-final round with different stories compared to the next. Other than Victor, Massapequa is the only other state champion school in the group, last winning the title in 2007. Shenendehowa and Victor faced each three times during in season tournaments, with the Blue Devils taking all three matches (3-0, 2-0, 2-0). If there were in a team in the bunch that didn’t seem the most likely to make it this far, Pine Bush would be it. Pine Bush doesn’t have an undefeated record, or 90 plus win percentage, but they are undefeated on the road and at neutral sites on the year, as well as being on a seven-match winning streaking dating back to October 15th.

Victor and the other teams will be in action on Saturday morning from the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, opening ceremonies are slated to start at 7:45 am, with pool play starting at 8:30 am. Victor is scheduled to play Pine Bush at 9:30 am, then Shenendehowa at 11:30 am, and finishing with Massapequa at 12:30 pm.

