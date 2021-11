Aaron Hicks has expressed interest in playing Winter Ball this offseason as he recovers from left wrist surgery. “He’s in position to do that,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “As a matter of fact, he sent me some video of him in the cage the other day swinging and he feels great. I think he looks great and we’ll just see where we are in the next few weeks about the final sign-off on that.”

