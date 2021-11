You might be wondering how long the Halo Infinite beta is going to last. After the recent reveal during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer would launch early, players can now download Halo Infinite to get into the multiplayer beta and player the full suite of maps and modes, including 4 vs 4 arena Quickplay and 12 vs 12 Big Team Battle. In fact, almost everything except for the campaign is playable in this version of the game, and the campaign will still be launching on December 8. Here are the basics on what you need to know about the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and how long it’s going to last.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO