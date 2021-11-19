ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher At Any Moment

By Parsimony Investment Research
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the broader indices are hovering close to all-time highs, the rising tide has not lifted all boats this year. You've probably heard the old adage that "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover". That couldn't be more true for the markets these days... The cover story shows...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The December 2021 Heat Map

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings. Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock Price#Qqq#Msft#Apple#Aapl#Alphabet#Amzn#Tsla
Seeking Alpha

Biotech IPOs like iSpecimen soar on COVID fears, but in-person servicers like AirSculpt sink

Friday’s COVID-related market selloff had a mixed impact on shares of recent IPOs – with lockdown-sensitive names like fat-removal firm AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) sinking, but biotechs like iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and in-home fitness firms like Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) rallying. Post-IPO stocks did better in general than the broad market did following word...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

The Week On Wall Street: Fear Stops The Rally

Economic data continues to look solid and the jobs picture improves, but consumers have concerns. "Those who are not grateful soon begin to complain of everything." - Thomas Merton. Thanksgiving is the time to reflect on all we are grateful for, and given the strides the economy and markets have...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks nudge higher in quiet trade

London stocks were still just a touch higher by midday on Thursday amid fairly quiet trade, with US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,293.53. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: "The quiet Thanksgiving Day session in global markets has seen...
STOCKS
investing.com

Pinduoduo Stock May Move Higher On Results Announcement

Looking at the Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) weekly chart, we can see a downtrend for the past week falling from $90 to $86 and then to $82, forming support at $78 and holding in for the past few days. It managed to move closer to its overhead resistance of $82 during yesterday’s...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Preview Of 7 Cloud Stocks For Q3 Earnings - December Edition

In this overview, we cover the Q3 earnings for the following stocks: Asana, CrowdStrike, Elastic N.V., Snowflake, Okta, DocuSign and Zscaler. Tech Insider Research is covering the second part of the earnings preview for cloud stocks. It includes seven of the leading cloud security, productivity tools and data analytics companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow drops 150 points on losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Nike

Behind negative returns for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday morning. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Nike (NKE) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 155 points, or 0.4%, lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $6.60 (2.3%) while those of Nike have dropped $3.70 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) Microsoft (MSFT) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 ETFs That Could End 2021 On A Higher Note

So far, 2021 has brought record highs to the three most-followed US indices—the Dow Jones , the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite . They are up more than 21%, 24% and 26%, respectively. However, not all sectors have seen positive returns this year. So, today we introduce two exchange-traded...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.65% higher to $658.29 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $42.70 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy

A few quality tech stocks have underperformed in 2021, but analysts say they'll recover. Buy-the-dip investors should check out these tech stocks. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year through Nov. 23, and the technology sector has once again led the charge higher. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLK), which tracks the tech components of the S&P 500, is up 30% in 2021, for example, but a small number of high-quality tech stocks haven't participated in the rally. If you missed out on this year's tech stock boom, are looking to rebalance your portfolio or are simply hunting for opportunities to buy the dip in overlooked tech stocks, here are seven tech stocks to buy that are down at least 10% over the past six months, according to Morningstar analysts.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, declining 7.99% to $1.62. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday. Uniswap (UNIUSD) fell 5.33% to $21.04, and Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) dropped 5.11% to 21 cents.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $337.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.76 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Top Mining Penny Stocks with Higher Profit Margins

Mining penny stocks are common. But, I’ve picked out some companies for you that have better than average returns. The mining industry has done well with the pandemic. Additionally, it’s expected to do well in the future. Because of the new infrastructure bill, there will likely be a nice boost to most of the industry. Specifically, I’m talking about those companies that produce usable metals. And, other raw materials.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy