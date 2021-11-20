ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Migrant boat with 10 dead bodies arrives in Sicily

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clgi7_0d1rKIUl00
Migrants wait to disembark the ship 'Geo Barents' run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) as it is given permission to dock at the Sicilian port of Augusta after a week of waiting at sea, in Augusta, Italy, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello/File Photo

ROME, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A boat carrying the bodies of 10 migrants found dead at sea arrived in Sicily on Friday, along with dozens of people it rescued this week as they tried to cross the Mediterranean.

The crew of the Geo Barents vessel, run by charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), found the corpses on an overcrowded boat 30 nautical miles off the Libyan coast.

They are believed to have died from suffocation after spending 13 hours on the boat's lower deck where there was an intense smell of fuel, MSF said in a statement.

Some 186 people rescued in three separate operations in international waters will disembark in Messina, a port on the southern Italian island, MSF said.

The migrants - mostly from Africa - include 61 minors, the youngest aged just 10 months.

"We hope they will get all the assistance they need," MSF said on Twitter, adding those who died will now have "a decent burial".

Italy has seen a sharp increase in boat migrants in recent weeks and the latest mass arrivals will put further pressure on Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government to secure an agreement with European Union partners over how to deal with the influx.

Some 59,702 migrants have disembarked in Italy this year, according to interior ministry data, up from 32,476 in the same period in 2020.

MSF said over 1,200 people had died during the perilous sea journey to reach Europe so far in 2021.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsjax.com

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

CALAIS, France — (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have...
ACCIDENTS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Eight migrants found dead in boat near Spain’s Canary Islands

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish coastguards found the bodies of eight African migrants in a boat which was drifting in the sea off Spain’s Gran Canaria island on Sunday, the Canary Islands government said. Sixty-two migrants, all of them men except a 12-year-old boy, were rescued by coastguards. Three people...
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Ten bodies found in migrant boat off Libya: charity

The bodies of 10 people were found in an overcrowded boat carrying migrants off the coast of Libya, apparently having suffocated, Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday. The charity's Geo Barents rescue ship pulled 99 people from the sinking boat on Tuesday before making the gruesome discovery in the lower deck. "At the bottom of the overcrowded wooden boat, 10 people were found dead," tweeted the charity, known by its French initials MSF. In a later statement, it said the air was filled with the smell of fuel, saying the victims probably suffocated from the fumes after 13 hours adrift at sea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
wbrz.com

At least 27 migrants dead after boat capsizes off French coast

CALAIS, France - A boat carrying dozens of migrant workers capsized Wednesday in the English channel, killing at least 27 people. According to CNN, the vessel used to smuggle the migrant workers overturned off the coast of Calais, northern France and as of Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. (CST) a search-and-rescue operation for survivors was still ongoing in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England's south coast but thankful for a "new life" after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel. The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety. Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky. Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicily#Italy#Arrivals#Doctors Without Borders#Libyan#Msf#Italian#Twitter#European Union#Interior Ministry
Reuters

France expands sea monitoring as migrants vow to pursue UK dream

DUNKIRK, France/ZAGREB, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France pledged on Thursday to step up surveillance of its northern shores, but migrants huddling in makeshift camps said neither that nor a tragic drowning the day before would stop them from trying to cross the Channel to Britain. Seventeen men, seven women and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Reuters

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France's Martinique territory imposes curfew after looting

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories. Martinique and neighboring Guadeloupe have been hit by violent unrest over the last week...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy