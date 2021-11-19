ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Near-term indicators point to a breather for bitcoin

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal, Medha Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHfoH_0d1rEpgS00

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency market indicators such as average bitcoin funding rates, inflows into crypto investment products and the ratio of old-to-new coins being sold suggest a near-term consolidation for the sector and lower odds of a year-end rally bitcoin bulls are predicting.

Bitcoin rose 1.6% on Friday to $57,850.56 but was on track for weekly losses of over 11%, its worst week since May. It is 16% lower than its Nov. 10 record high of $69,000. Ether , the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was 14% off of its peak at $4,202.45.

Market participants cited profit-taking after bitcoin hit those highs, its increasing sensitivity to global inflation expectations and regulatory headwinds as behind the week's declines.

Concerns that creditors of Mt Gox, a crypto exchange that collapsed in 2014, could liquidate their bitcoin-denominated repayments also weighed on sentiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpljo_0d1rEpgS00
bitcoin weekly performance

In the past week, traders have become less willing to pay to hold long positions in bitcoin futures. Average funding rates, a barometer for sentiment in the perpetual swaps market, have fallen to around 0.008%, according to cryptocurrency analytics platform CryptoQuant, their lowest since early October.

Positive funding rates imply that traders are bullish, as they must pay to hold a long position.

"Do we set new highs before the end of the year? I'd say we've come a long way," said Paul Eisma, head of trading at crypto firm XBTO Group in New York, adding he expected bitcoin to trade between $53,000 and $57,000 for the rest of the year.

Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade over the weekend, its first major update since 2017 that enables its blockchain to execute more complex transactions, was well telegraphed and largely priced in as the asset rallied into the event, market experts said.

There is also increased spending of older coins -- associated with long-term investors exiting their positions -- though it remains small in relative magnitude, according to blockchain data provider Glassnode.

A ratio between short-term and long-term bitcoin holders signaled stable equilibrium between 1-week and 1-year old coins, meaning a balanced distribution between newer and older, "smart money" investors and indicating a likely period of consolidation. Tops in price are typically established when large volumes of coins are held by newer investors.

Crypto product inflows have also been subdued in the year's second half, averaging $750 million daily versus $960 million in the first, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Still, crypto investment products attracted $151 million in investments last week in their 13th consecutive week of inflows, and total product inflows for the year so far have hit a record $9 billion, according to CoinShares.

"It alludes to the fact that we're also not overheated at the 60K market. There's still a good way to go," Justin d'Anethan, institutional sales manager at crypto trading firm EQONEX wrote in a daily newsletter.

ALTCOINS FALTER

The wider Nasdaq crypto index (.NCID), which tracks popular digital assets such as Litecoin, in addition to bitcoin and ether, was on track for weekly declines of 9.8%.

Among so-called "meme coins," dogecoin, created as a joke for early crypto adopters and which has surged over 4,000% this year, was up 2.5% at $0.23 on the day, according to CoinGecko, while recently popular Shiba Inu dropped about 17% over the past 7 days.

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stood at $2.7 trillion as per CoinGecko, down from a peak of over $3 trillion.

Reporting by Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall St Week Ahead COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - COVID-19 has resurfaced as a worry for investors and a potential driver of big market moves after a new variant triggered alarm, long after the threat had receded in Wall Street's eyes. Worries about a new strain of the virus, named Omicron and classified...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breather#Inflation#Cryptoquant#Xbto Group
themarketperiodical.com

Arweave Price Analysis: AR Coin Expecting To Hit $85 in Near Term

The AR coin price breaks below the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $75 million. AR/BTC pair is trading positive by 0.3% at 0.00104410 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the AR coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that prices are below the yellow line on the daily timeframe. It will guarantee an AR uptrend as long as prices are below the moving average.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Gains Momentum, Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term

Ethereum gained pace above the $4,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could accelerate higher if there is a clear break above the $4,550 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $4,350 level. The price is now well above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Previous bull market cycles indicate this about Bitcoin prices

The crypto market has been looking very uninspiring lately. No thanks to India’s upcoming policy decision that seems to have added to the market’s derailment. With Bitcoin hovering near the $56,000 levels, there is fear on the Bitcoin Fear and Greed index. Meanwhile, crypto analyst TechDev pointed to a “mid-cycle”...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $337.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.76 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Independent

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin, according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketOne of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry...
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Bitcoin Could Be Heading To $50,000...In The Short Term

Bitcoin is on course for its worst back-to-back weekly selloff since it topped out in mid May from then record high levels. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading above the day's lows—which were below $56K—distancing its price nearly 20% from its Nov. 10 all-time high, above $68,000. It could also be heading for its lowest levels since Oct. 20.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of short-term recovery

Good morning Crypto traders! No big changes from yesterday, Crypto market remains under bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness, especially now when we see strong daily reversal on stocks, just watch out for intraday pullbacks. Two days ago Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Discussed that Bitcoin Can Become $100 Trillion Asset Class, but looking at the Microstrategy chart compared to Bitcoin, we can see a corrective movement within downtrend, so »buy the rumor, sell the news« ?
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

US Dollar Rally Nearing Important Inflection Point

The recent US Dollar Index rally is providing a headwind for commodities, while pushing other currencies down. Should the rally extend further, it may create a bigger disturbance in the financial markets… perhaps even extending to equities. Today’s chart of the US Dollar Index takes a long-term “monthly” view and...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Bitcoin settles below $60,000; $56,500 is the short-term market floor

Bitcoin settled below $60,000 after its recent falls, during a weekend in which the price drew a new range, between this resistance level and $56,500 as a short-term market floor, despite a one-month low at $55,700 on November 19th. Investors are preparing for a week of lower volume in the trading markets, due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. They are also closely watching the impact of inflation on consumers' purchasing power and the election of the Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Long-term Bitcoin holders at multi-year high: Glassnode

Glassnode’s latest weekly on-chain report indicated that long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) are at a multi-year high, and markets are not yet saturated with profit-taking. These long-term holders (LTH) appear to be reducing their spending while continuing to add to their positions, according to the Monday report by analytics provider Glassnode.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Long Term Price Prediction

As ingenious a visionary Satoshi Nakamoto was, perhaps even he could not have imagined this rise in the Bitcoin price – BTC made another all-time high in 2021, at $69,000 (over 50,000 GBP) in November 2021. The total market cap of BTC hit $3 trillion, an over 100 per-cent increase from a year prior.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy