ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Elijah McClain family to receive $15m settlement from Colorado

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado city officials have confirmed the family of a black man who died following a confrontation with police will receive a $15m (£11m) settlement. Elijah McClain, 23, died in 2019 in the city of Aurora, three days after being stopped by three officers and injected with a potent sedative....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 7

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Denver suburb to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

DENVER — The Denver suburb of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in a neckhold two years ago, the city and a family attorney have announced.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
NWI.com

2 found dead after friend wanting to hang out makes grisly discovery

EAST CHICAGO — Two people were found shot to death Tuesday after a man went to an apartment wanting to hang out and discovered his friend had been killed, police said. Jamal D. Loving, 29, and Harold Richardson, 38, both of East Chicago, were found dead in different rooms of an apartment in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street in the city's Harbor section, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the south metro on Black Friday. The Burnsville Police Department says that the group entered the Best Buy location near Burnsville Center shortly after 8 p.m., stole electronics and fled before police arrived. No one in the group displayed a weapon and no injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made, and it’s unclear how much merchandise was stolen from the store. While the robbery is under investigation, it resembles other “mass robberies” seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.   More On WCCO.com: Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter ‘That’s A Unicorn’: Plymouth Man Lands Record Muskie On Lake Mille Lacs 9 Hurt After Car Slams Into Amish Buggy In North-Central Wisconsin Fatal Crash On Southbound Highway 61 In Cottage Grove
BURNSVILLE, MN
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man pleads guilty in killing of Mississippi police officers

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers, and a judge gave him two sentences of life in prison.Marquis A. Flowers 28, pleaded guilty to the two counts of first-degree murder, just five days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his capital murder trial. In pleading guilty, he avoided the possibility of the death penalty.Brookhaven Police Department Cpl. Zach Moak, 31, and patrol officer James White, 35, were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home.Flowers was on parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Colorado City#Cbs4 Denver#Cam Footage Mcclain
Daily Beast

Missing Missouri Woman Was Gutted and Stashed in Freezer, Police Reveal

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. The mystery surrounding the fate of a Missouri woman who vanished over the summer has finally been solved—but the details about what really happened to Cassidy Rainwater are more ghastly than anyone could have imagined. Police say the 33-year-old’s remains were found...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother filmed fighting off intruder as he ran toward her children

A mother was filmed heroically fighting off an intruder from her home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, as her two young children were playing out the front. During the encounter on 26 October, the mother and her two daughters were in the family’s garage when a man ran towards them – forcing her to tackle him.He has since been identified by Rancho Cucamonga Police Department as Rasmuss Peter Rasmussen, aged 31, and he was arrested shortly after. The mother, who feared being identified because of her family’s safety, told a local TV station that she thought the intruder wanted to take...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Convicted Of Raping Woman In 2019 In Loch Raven High School Parking Lot

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) —  A Baltimore County jury convicted a 30-year-old Baltimore taxicab driver who raped a woman in 2019, according to a statement from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. Brandon Saunders was convicted Wednesday of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and kidnapping and will be sentenced on Jan. 12. Saunders picked up a woman about 3 a.m. July 28, 2019, who asked to be taken to her father’s house. Saunders instead drove to the back parking lot of Loch Raven High School, assaulted the woman, threatened her life, and raped her, according to the statement. When he went to the trunk to get a weapon, the woman was able to escape and ran barefoot through the woods and onto the Baltimore Beltway, where she flagged down a motorist for help. Baltimore County Police recovered DNA from the victim and were able to match it to a rape in Baltimore city, which revealed a connection to Saunders, according to the statement.  
TOWSON, MD
wjol.com

Asleep at the Wheel with a gun in his lap

Kevin Underwood arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Kevin Underwood (36, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and No FOID. On November 21,...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy