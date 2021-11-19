Elijah McClain family to receive $15m settlement from Colorado

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County jury convicted a 30-year-old Baltimore taxicab driver who raped a woman in 2019, according to a statement from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger.
Brandon Saunders was convicted Wednesday of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and kidnapping and will be sentenced on Jan. 12.
Saunders picked up a woman about 3 a.m. July 28, 2019, who asked to be taken to her father’s house.
Saunders instead drove to the back parking lot of Loch Raven High School, assaulted the woman, threatened her life, and raped her, according to the statement.
When he went to the trunk to get a weapon, the woman was able to escape and ran barefoot through the woods and onto the Baltimore Beltway, where she flagged down a motorist for help.
Baltimore County Police recovered DNA from the victim and were able to match it to a rape in Baltimore city, which revealed a connection to Saunders, according to the statement.
