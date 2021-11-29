You Can Still Get in on These 2021 Black Friday Tech Deals for Artists and Photographers

Black Friday is today, and we’ve found nine great buys on select tech gear for family, friends, and even yourself. Though fears of a supply-chain meltdown seem to have been somewhat overblown, slower ship times over the holiday shopping season are always to be expected, so if you are buying gifts, now is the time to do so. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly. (Prices current at time of publication.)

Get 33% off Bose noise-canceling headphones

Bose is one of the great names in audio equipment, and their headphones with active noise-cancelling (ANC) features are some of the best on the market. Tiny microphones located on the exterior of the headphones monitor the ambient noise around you; the headphones then adjust the frequencies to dramatically reduce that noise. These super comfortable over-the-ear headphones make it easy to quickly adjust the ANC from high to low and from low to off so you can focus on what you need to in the moment.

Purchase: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wirel ess Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Alexa Voice Control , $199.00 (was $299.00) on Bose

Save $80 on a Samsung 24-inch curved monitor

This nicely designed LED computer monitor is one of a subgroup of monitors that come with curved screens. Why? The curvature creates a more immersive experience. While it’s on the small side, this 24-inch Samsung model offers a lot of value for the money: it has full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) in a 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as a 60Hz refresh rate, which is good for fast-moving media. Plus, it offers ports for HDMI and VGA inputs, allowing you to use both digital and analog devices.

Purchase: Samsung 390 Series 24-inch LED Curved Full HD FreeSync Monitor (with HDMI and VGA) , $119.99 (was $199.99) on Best Buy

Get 50% off a Lowepro backpack

Though Lowepro had photographers in mind when they designed their BP 300AW backpack, it’s also a great bag for toting around art supplies. Made of abrasion-resistant fabric, it features a removable internal divider system to protect your gear, dual zippered side doors for easy access to equipment, and multiple exterior pockets, including a 15-inch laptop pocket.

Purchase: Lowepro Photo Active BP 300 AW Backpack , $80.00 (was $159.99) on Lowepro

Save $80 on a Rode shotgun microphone

If you’ve been relying on your camera’s built-in mic for audio, consider getting an external microphone like this one from Rode, which attaches to your camera’s 3.5mm jack via a 3.5mm TRS output cable. With a windscreen to reduce wind noise, it has adjustable gain and selectable bass roll-off and runs on a single 9-volt battery.

Purchase: Rode VideoMic Pro Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone , $149.00 (was $229.00) on B&H

Get 41% off a SanDisk 4TB external storage device

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1595433-REG/sandisk_sdssde61_4t00_g25_4tb_extreme_portable_ssd.html Create your own portable collection of images with this powerful computer accessory, which is compatible with PC and Mac platforms. It has excellent read and write speeds (1050 and 1000 MB/s, respectively) and comes with two USB cables: a USB Type-C to C cable and a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter. It’s also rugged, with an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and it can withstand a drop of up to 6 feet.

Purchase: SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD V2 , $999.00 with $410 discount applied at checkout on B&H

Save $129 on a Netgear Orbi mesh router

These days, a dependable wireless home network can be as essential to an artist as a paintbrush, palette, and sketch pad. This mesh router and satellite extender should solve any network issues and Wi-Fi connectivity problems you might have when linking your internet service to, say, your smart lighting. The system provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage and comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty.

Purchase: Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System , $321.22 (was $449.99) on Amazon

Get 27% off Apple TV

Although there is a plethora of smart 4K HDTVs out there these days, many artists and art lovers prefer Apple products, including the Apple TV 4K. Once it’s connected to your home network, you can watch movies and shows from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ESPN, and more in amazing 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, you can stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+.

Purchase: Apple TV 4K (32GB) , $129.95 (was $179.95) on B&H Photo Video

Save $100 on a Panasonic Lumix Camera

This versatile 18-megapixel super-zoom camera from Panasonic has a powerful 60x lens that can go from a 20mm focal length all the way to 1200mm—in other words, from being an ultra wide-angle to a super telephoto lens. It’s packed with features, too: It can shoot 4K-resolution video and has optical image stabilization, a 1170K-dot electronic viewfinder, and a touchscreen LCD.

Purchase: Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ80 Digital Point and Shoot Camera , $297.99 (was $397.99) on Adorama

Get 65% off a SanDisk 128GB memory card

Taking high-resolution images of your art, making a video, or just enjoying a full day of casual shooting requires a lot of memory. So it’s always a good idea to pack an extra memory card for your DSLR, mirrorless, or point-and-shoot digital camera. This SanDisk SDXC memory card will fit most of today’s cameras and allow you to take photos and videos worry free.

Purchase: SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-1 DXC Memory Card , $27.99 (was $79.99) on B&H Photo Video