These 2022 Black Friday Deals on Cameras Are Still Available



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is over, but these deals on digital cameras are still available!

Note that the deepest Black Friday discounts on cameras are on slightly older products as well as pricier models. For example, the Olympus OM-D E-M1X mirrorless camera we’ve included on our list was introduced in 2018. At the time, it was the camera maker’s flagship product and is still an amazingly versatile tool, even if it lacks features added to high-end cameras after its introduction. As with all our picks below, you can be assured you’re still getting a top-quality product at a great price.

Save 40% on an Olympus OM-D E-M1X Mirrorless Camera (Body Only)

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is a well-constructed mirrorless digital camera that comes with many features aimed at pro shooters. But it is also easy for those who don’t have a lot of technical expertise to use. It has a 20.4-megapixel Live MOS imaging sensor and like all recent Olympus offerings, it is a micro four-thirds (MFT) camera. While this means the sensor has a lower megapixel count than the sensors on full-frame cameras, both its still-image and video quality are very good. In addition, the smaller sensor size allows everything else in the camera system to be smaller as well—even its telephoto lenses are smaller, more lightweight, and easier to travel with than what you’ll find in a full-frame camera system. Other important specifications include a splashproof camera body, a built-in sensor-shift image stabilization system, and two memory-card slots.

Buy: OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1X $1,799.99

Get $800 off a Fujifilm GFX50S II Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)

This Fujifilm GFX model, one of the company’s line of medium-format cameras, may be one of the best values on the camera market. Not only does it have a 50-megapixel sensor, the sensor is physically larger—most full-frame sensors are about 36mm x 24mm, but this one 43.8mm x 32.9mm. This means is that it handles light better and does so without introducing noise. You can compose using the eye-level viewfinder or by using the 3.2-inch rear LCD, and the camera’s image processing is very fast. The GFX5OS II also comes with a 5-axis image stabilization system. This is an easy camera to use and travel with—and it’s now on sale for 20% off.

Buy:

Fujifilm GFX50S II Mirrorless Digital Camera



$3999



$3199



Buy it



Save $200 on a Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera (Body Only)

Canon introduced this full-frame mirrorless camera in the summer of 2020, and it’s been a very popular model ever since. Especially suited to advanced amateurs, the EOS R6 is built to capture all kinds of subjects, even fast-moving subjects, by using advanced technology to track the eyes and faces humans and even animals. Here are some of the camera’s other impressive specifications: it can fire off up to 12 frames per second with the mechanical shutter and 20 fps with the silent electronic shutter. It also uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology for sharp instant focus, and it has a robust in-body image stabilization system. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, plus two card slots for memory cards. And although its 20-megapixel CMOS image sensor might be smaller than those found on most full-frame cameras, it does have an excellent sensitivity, with an ISO range of ISO 100 to ISO 102,400 (expandable to ISO 204,800). The EOS R6 can’t capture 8K-resolution video like its pricier cousin the EOS R5, but it can capture 4K UHD video up to 60fps as well as 1080p HD video.

Buy:

Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera



$2499



$2299



Buy it



Get 23% off on a GoPro HERO8 Black Action Cam

Although there are several newer GoPro models, including the most recent GoPro 11, the older GoPro 8 is a very capable and affordable action cam now at $70 off list price. Like most GoPros, the GoPro 8 is compact and lightweight, and it comes with a 12-megapixel CMOS image sensor with a top video resolution of 4K at 60 fps. This model is compatible with many useful accessories, and it’s easy to switch from shooting video to taking photos. It also comes with some cutting-edge technology, such as GoPro voice commands, which let you operate it hands-free.

Buy:

GoPro HERO8 Black Action Cam



$299.00



$229.99



Buy it



Save $100 on a Sony XV-1 Advanced Point-and-shoot Camera

The Sony ZV-1 compact camera is now on sale for $100 less than it usually goes for. While the ZV-1 is based on Sony’s popular RX-100 series of advance point-and-shoots, it is very distinct from them. That’s because this camera has been designed for creators shooting video—primarily vloggers who post content on YouTube. Since it’s geared to nonprofessional users, the ZV-1 is quite easy to use. Nevertheless, it has impressive specs: a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, a 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens, a side-opening, swiveling touchscreen LCD screen, and 4K-resolution video and in-body image stabilization. It also comes with some advanced autofocusing features, including a fast, hybrid autofocus system, as well as Real-Time AF tracking and Real-Time Eye AF in movie mode. It also features a very cool product showcase setting, which lets you switch from focusing on a subject’s face to focusing on an object—a useful feature for producing content for YouTube.

Buy: Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for Content Creators, Vlogging and YouTube with Flip Screen, Built-in Microphone, 4K HDR Video, Touchscreen Display, Live Video Streaming, Webcam $648.00