A bride in bubblewrap: Catwalk eco-protest against clothing industry held in Tel Aviv

By Rami Amichay
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TEL AVIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A jacket made of cigarette ends, a bubblewrap wedding dress and cardboard boxes found on the beach were among the garments featured in a protest mock-fashion show in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Models wearing garments made from recycled waste materials pose for pictures during Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

"No-one should die for fashion," read one placard by Israeli artists seeking to raise awareness of the high environmental costs of the fashion industry.

"They just buy and buy and buy and the clothes go to third world countries that burn them," said Eden Machnai, 23. "There is no reason for us not to buy second-hand."

Reporting by Rami Amichay, Writing by Stephen Farrell, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

