Flint, MI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Flint on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#8. Big John Steak & Onion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $

- Address: G3485 Fenton Rd E Mandeville, Burton, MI 48529-1115
Tripadvisor

#7. Big John's Steak & Onion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fast Food

- Price: not available
- Address: 252 Perry Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-1485
Tripadvisor

#6. Ichiban Japanese Bistro & Steak house

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2381 E Hill Suite 3, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Tripadvisor

#5. Lucky's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11098 Lapeer Rd, Davison, MI 48423-8118
Tripadvisor

#4. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4270 Miller Road, Flint, MI 48507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4404 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507-1124
Tripadvisor

#2. Redwood Steakhouse & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5304 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507-3930
Tripadvisor

#1. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4140 Miller Road, Flint, MI 48507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

