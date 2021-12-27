Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Flint, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Flint on Tripadvisor .

#8. Big John Steak & Onion

#7. Big John's Steak & Onion

#6. Ichiban Japanese Bistro & Steak house

#5. Lucky's Steak House

#4. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: G3485 Fenton Rd E Mandeville, Burton, MI 48529-1115- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fast Food- Price: not available- Address: 252 Perry Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439-1485- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2381 E Hill Suite 3, Grand Blanc, MI 48439- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11098 Lapeer Rd, Davison, MI 48423-8118- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4270 Miller Road, Flint, MI 48507

#3. Logan's Roadhouse

#2. Redwood Steakhouse & Brewery

#1. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4404 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507-1124- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5304 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507-3930- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4140 Miller Road, Flint, MI 48507