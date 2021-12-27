ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEf1C_0d1qGeI400
Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFmBJ_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#29. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9049 Vantage Point Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVdY0_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#28. Charco Broiler Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 413 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208-4638
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ixrzf_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#27. Dunston's Steakhouse on Lovers Lane

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5423 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KwrJ_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#26. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2619 McKinney Avenue Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75204
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGKtr_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#25. 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18010 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287-7103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hcwv5_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#24. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4101 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KNP1_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#23. Nick and Sam's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75225-6331
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7qQu_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#22. Salt Grass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4101 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75244-5704
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdfeV_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#21. Al Biernat's North

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5251 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3007
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N82zV_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#20. The Grill on the Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Prp_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#19. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17840 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vILJ_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#18. Dunston's Prime Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8526 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-3013
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8BIV_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#17. Knife Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwkSU_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#16. Dallas Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1717 Main St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75201-4612
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3kiL_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#15. Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1807 Ross Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-8002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRdgf_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#14. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2323 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbpPV_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Amgyd_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#12. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-1805
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVMqJ_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#11. Nick & Sam's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO9C1_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#10. Town Hearth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMiE3_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#9. SER Steak + Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiaWM_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#8. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13561 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7ERy_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykuzu_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#6. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Park District

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02348V_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#5. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8fj2_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#4. Al Biernat's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (794 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a16mJ_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#3. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ER0NT_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#2. YO Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zypg8_0d1qGeI400
Tripadvisor

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mckinney, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Steakhouses#Lyndon B Johnson#Endla#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Italian#American Price#Steakhouse Price#Brazilian
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy