Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#28. Charco Broiler Steak House

Tripadvisor

#27. Dunston's Steakhouse on Lovers Lane

Tripadvisor

#26. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#25. 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9049 Vantage Point Drive, Dallas, TX 75243- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 413 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208-4638- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5423 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2619 McKinney Avenue Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 18010 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287-7103

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#23. Nick and Sam's Grill

Tripadvisor

#22. Salt Grass

Tripadvisor

#21. Al Biernat's North

Tripadvisor

#20. The Grill on the Alley

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4101 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75225-6331- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4101 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75244-5704- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5251 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3007- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#18. Dunston's Prime Steak House

Tripadvisor

#17. Knife Dallas

Tripadvisor

#16. Dallas Chop House

Tripadvisor

#15. Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 17840 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8526 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-3013- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1717 Main St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75201-4612- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1807 Ross Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-8002

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#12. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#11. Nick & Sam's

Tripadvisor

#10. Town Hearth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2323 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-1805- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. SER Steak + Spirits

Tripadvisor

#8. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#6. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Park District

Tripadvisor

#5. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13561 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Al Biernat's

Tripadvisor

#3. Bob's Steak & Chop House

Tripadvisor

#2. YO Ranch Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (794 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,247 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349