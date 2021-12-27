Highest-rated steakhouses in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Evansville on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Los Portales Mexican Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3339 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-1351
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Smitty's Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2109 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712-5114
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7201 Indiana Street, Evansville, IN 47715
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Cork 'n Cleaver- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 S Hebron Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-4042
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Cavanugh's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 421 NW Riverside Dr, Evansville, IN 47708-1047
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7900 Eagle Crest Blvd, Evansville, IN 47715-8129
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0