Evansville, IN

Highest-rated steakhouses in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Highest-rated steakhouses in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Evansville on Tripadvisor .

#7. Los Portales Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3339 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-1351
#6. Smitty's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2109 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712-5114
#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7201 Indiana Street, Evansville, IN 47715
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
#3. Cork 'n Cleaver

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 S Hebron Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-4042
#2. Cavanugh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 421 NW Riverside Dr, Evansville, IN 47708-1047
#1. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7900 Eagle Crest Blvd, Evansville, IN 47715-8129
