Highest-rated steakhouses in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Gainesville on Tripadvisor .

#8. Miller's Ale House

#7. Prime & Pearl

#6. Outback Steakhouse

#5. Shula's Steak House

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (413 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2881 Bass Pro Shops Blvd T, Gainesville, FL 32608- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608-5078- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (203 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3760 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1714 Southwest 34th Street Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, Gainesville, FL 32607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2933 Clark Butler Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608-2445

#3. Texas Roadhouse

#2. Mark's Prime Steakhouse

#1. Embers Wood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3830 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 201 SE 2nd Ave Ste 102, Gainesville, FL 32601-5807- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3545 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-2775