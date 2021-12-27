ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrMAo_0d1qGI4C00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5zCN_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#16. Max's Bistro & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1784 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2328
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ej0tM_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#15. TGI Fridays

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1077 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFLM6_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#14. Steak & Anchor Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5115 E McKinley Ave Piccadilly Inn Airport, Fresno, CA 93727-2033
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSaHL_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7634 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Znarp_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#12. Sizzler - Fresno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3121 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAPtF_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#11. 13 Prime Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1345 N Willow Ave Ste 190, Clovis, CA 93619-4869
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nqj1i_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#10. Logan's Road House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7507 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4305
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1B6e_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#9. Richard's Prime Rib & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1609 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-1842
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYYIp_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#8. Manhattan Steakhouse and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1731 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2372
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZB7j_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2765 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tVMx_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#6. Joe's Steakhouse and Grill,

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721-2620
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuAvI_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#5. Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7006 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6fMj_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#4. Cool Hand Luke's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 955 Shaw Ave Ste A, Clovis, CA 93612-3989
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXsDv_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7844 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720-4308
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjlSN_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#2. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVCSO_0d1qGI4C00
Tripadvisor

#1. Yosemite Ranch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

