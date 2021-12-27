Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Max's Bistro & Bar

Tripadvisor

#15. TGI Fridays

Tripadvisor

#14. Steak & Anchor Restaurant & Lounge

Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#12. Sizzler - Fresno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1784 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2328- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1077 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3117- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5115 E McKinley Ave Piccadilly Inn Airport, Fresno, CA 93727-2033- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7634 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3121 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3210

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. 13 Prime Steak

Tripadvisor

#10. Logan's Road House

Tripadvisor

#9. Richard's Prime Rib & Seafood

Tripadvisor

#8. Manhattan Steakhouse and Bar

Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1345 N Willow Ave Ste 190, Clovis, CA 93619-4869- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7507 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4305- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1609 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-1842- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1731 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2372- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2765 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3314

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Joe's Steakhouse and Grill,

Tripadvisor

#5. Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Cool Hand Luke's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#2. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 831 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721-2620- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7006 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3300- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 955 Shaw Ave Ste A, Clovis, CA 93612-3989- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 7844 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720-4308- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Yosemite Ranch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1520 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5624