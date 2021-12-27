Highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno on Tripadvisor .
#16. Max's Bistro & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1784 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2328
#15. TGI Fridays- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1077 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3117
#14. Steak & Anchor Restaurant & Lounge- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5115 E McKinley Ave Piccadilly Inn Airport, Fresno, CA 93727-2033
#13. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7634 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720
#12. Sizzler - Fresno- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3121 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3210
#11. 13 Prime Steak- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1345 N Willow Ave Ste 190, Clovis, CA 93619-4869
#10. Logan's Road House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7507 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4305
#9. Richard's Prime Rib & Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1609 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-1842
#8. Manhattan Steakhouse and Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1731 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2372
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2765 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3314
#6. Joe's Steakhouse and Grill,- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721-2620
#5. Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7006 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3300
#4. Cool Hand Luke's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 955 Shaw Ave Ste A, Clovis, CA 93612-3989
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7844 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720-4308
#2. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711
#1. Yosemite Ranch- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5624
