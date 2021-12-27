ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHJll_0d1qGClq00
Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msFd0_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#16. Jay's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viBdm_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#15. Steak 'n Shake

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 6380 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7009
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9YCq_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6800 Miller Lane, Butler Township, OH 45414
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Of5tP_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-6248
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ewZP_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#12. Logans Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2148 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2rNZ_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#11. Buckhorn Tavern

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8800 Meeker Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1946
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7qtw_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sDqW_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1921 W Dorothy Ln, Moraine, OH 45439
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Axplk_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6418 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsVKa_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#7. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REFHw_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#6. Carvers Steak & Chops

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yz5jM_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Paragon Supper Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216VSz_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QADnl_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIlmG_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#2. Oakwood Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTOOB_0d1qGClq00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pine Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

