Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor .

#16. Jay's Seafood Restaurant

#15. Steak 'n Shake

#14. Outback Steakhouse

#13. Texas Roadhouse

#12. Logans Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 6380 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7009- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6800 Miller Lane, Butler Township, OH 45414- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-6248- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2148 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815

#11. Buckhorn Tavern

#10. Outback Steakhouse

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

#8. LongHorn Steakhouse

#7. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8800 Meeker Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1946- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1921 W Dorothy Ln, Moraine, OH 45439- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6418 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820

#6. Carvers Steak & Chops

#5. The Paragon Supper Club

#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#3. The Chop House

#2. Oakwood Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501

#1. Pine Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411