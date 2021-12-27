Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor .
#16. Jay's Seafood Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836
#15. Steak 'n Shake- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 6380 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7009
#14. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6800 Miller Lane, Butler Township, OH 45414
#13. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324-6248
#12. Logans Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2148 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815
#11. Buckhorn Tavern- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8800 Meeker Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1946
#10. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459
#9. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1921 W Dorothy Ln, Moraine, OH 45439
#8. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6418 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414
#7. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820
#6. Carvers Steak & Chops- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3803
#5. The Paragon Supper Club- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
#4. Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4432 Walnut Street, Dayton, OH 45440
#3. The Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954
#2. Oakwood Club- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2414 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1501
#1. Pine Club- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1926 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2411
