stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. The Occidental

Tripadvisor

#25. The Monocle

Tripadvisor

#24. Malbec Restaurant Argentine Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#23. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#22. Annie's Paramount Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (864 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 1475 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1076- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 107 D St NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-5657- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1633 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2433- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3251 Prospect St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3243- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (404 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1609 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2403

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Claudia's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#20. St. Anselm

Tripadvisor

#19. Ocean Prime

Tripadvisor

#18. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#17. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1501 K St NW Suite 100, Washington DC, DC 20005-1401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1250 5th Street,N.E Union Market, Washington DC, DC 20002-3459- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1341 G St NW Colorado Building, Washington DC, DC 20005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 455 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Ste 100, Washington DC, DC 20001- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 950 I Street NW Suite 501, Washington DC, DC 20001

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#15. Rare Steakhouse & Tavern

Tripadvisor

#14. The Prime Rib

Tripadvisor

#13. District ChopHouse

Tripadvisor

#12. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1050 Connecticut Ave, Washington DC, DC 20036- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1595 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2020 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20006-1806- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,079 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 509 7th St NW Ste 1, Washington DC, DC 20004- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,373 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 750 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-1018

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. The Palm - Washington, D.C.

Tripadvisor

#10. Bobby Van's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#9. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#8. Bobby Van's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. Charlie Palmer Steak DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1225 19th Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20036- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1201 New York Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3917- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,066 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 601 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (574 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 809 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-2203- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (559 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: Kurosakicho 8-6, Washington DC, DC 20001-2133

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Bourbon Steak - Four Seasons Washington DC

Tripadvisor

#4. BLT Prime by David Burke

Tripadvisor

#3. Mastro's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Medium Rare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,620 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2514- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW Four Seasons Hotel, Washington DC, DC 20007-3717- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC, DC 20004- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 600 13th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-6409

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. BLT Steak D.C.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (513 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1625 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20006-4061