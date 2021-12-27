ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated steakhouses in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWHmc_0d1qD3nv00
Tripadvisor

#26. The Occidental

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (864 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1475 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1076
Tripadvisor

#25. The Monocle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 107 D St NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-5657
Tripadvisor

#24. Malbec Restaurant Argentine Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1633 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2433
Tripadvisor

#23. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3251 Prospect St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3243
Tripadvisor

#22. Annie's Paramount Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1609 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2403
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6Okt_0d1qD3nv00
Tripadvisor

#21. Claudia's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1501 K St NW Suite 100, Washington DC, DC 20005-1401
Tripadvisor

#20. St. Anselm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 5th Street,N.E Union Market, Washington DC, DC 20002-3459
Tripadvisor

#19. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1341 G St NW Colorado Building, Washington DC, DC 20005
Tripadvisor

#18. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 455 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Ste 100, Washington DC, DC 20001
Tripadvisor

#17. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 950 I Street NW Suite 501, Washington DC, DC 20001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7KWl_0d1qD3nv00
Tripadvisor

#16. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1050 Connecticut Ave, Washington DC, DC 20036
Tripadvisor

#15. Rare Steakhouse & Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1595 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005
Tripadvisor

#14. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2020 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20006-1806
Tripadvisor

#13. District ChopHouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,079 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 509 7th St NW Ste 1, Washington DC, DC 20004
Tripadvisor

#12. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 750 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-1018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZktNc_0d1qD3nv00
Tripadvisor

#11. The Palm - Washington, D.C.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1225 19th Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20036
Tripadvisor

#10. Bobby Van's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 New York Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3917
Tripadvisor

#9. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,066 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004
Tripadvisor

#8. Bobby Van's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 809 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-2203
Tripadvisor

#7. Charlie Palmer Steak DC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (559 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Kurosakicho 8-6, Washington DC, DC 20001-2133
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TbBp_0d1qD3nv00
Tripadvisor

#6. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,620 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2514
Tripadvisor

#5. Bourbon Steak - Four Seasons Washington DC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW Four Seasons Hotel, Washington DC, DC 20007-3717
Tripadvisor

#4. BLT Prime by David Burke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC, DC 20004
Tripadvisor

#3. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 13th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3005
Tripadvisor

#2. Medium Rare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-6409
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmUPC_0d1qD3nv00
Tripadvisor

#1. BLT Steak D.C.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1625 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20006-4061
