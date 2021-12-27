Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains on Tripadvisor .

#8. Stone Manor 101

#7. Flames Steakhouse

#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#5. Z Prime Italian Steakhouse

#4. BLT

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532-1529- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 121 E Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523-3217- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 670 White Plains Rd Westchester Marriott, Tarrytown, NY 10591-5104- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 189 E Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Three Renaissance Square, White Plains, NY 10601

#3. BLT Steak White Plains

#2. Morton's The Steakhouse

#1. Benjamin Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 221 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, NY 10607-1812