Highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#8. Stone Manor 101- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532-1529
Tripadvisor
#7. Flames Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 121 E Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523-3217
Tripadvisor
#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 670 White Plains Rd Westchester Marriott, Tarrytown, NY 10591-5104
Tripadvisor
#5. Z Prime Italian Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 189 E Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601
Tripadvisor
#4. BLT- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Three Renaissance Square, White Plains, NY 10601
Tripadvisor
#3. BLT Steak White Plains- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 221 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Tripadvisor
#2. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601
Tripadvisor
#1. Benjamin Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, NY 10607-1812
