ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEWpG_0d1qD12T00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kb8uJ_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#8. Stone Manor 101

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532-1529
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DksuZ_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#7. Flames Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 121 E Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523-3217
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6Qyt_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 670 White Plains Rd Westchester Marriott, Tarrytown, NY 10591-5104
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGshc_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#5. Z Prime Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 189 E Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZyjF_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#4. BLT

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Ritz-Carlton, Three Renaissance Square, White Plains, NY 10601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhuNe_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#3. BLT Steak White Plains

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 221 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYppE_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#2. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmKyZ_0d1qD12T00
Tripadvisor

#1. Benjamin Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, NY 10607-1812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
White Plains, NY
Lifestyle
City
White Plains, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Restaurants#Marriott#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Stone Manor#Steakhouse Price#American Price
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy