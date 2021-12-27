Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Newark on Tripadvisor .

#5. Classified

#4. Bloomfield Steak & Seafood House

#3. Boi Na Brasa

#2. Mr. Adams

#1. Fernandes 2 Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: French, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 23 Newark International Airport St Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ 07114-3707- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 409 Franklin St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003-3404- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 70 Adams St, Newark, NJ 07105-2354- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark, NJ 07102-4521- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 158 Fleming Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-4008

