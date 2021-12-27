Highest-rated steakhouses in Newark, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Newark on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#5. Classified- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23 Newark International Airport St Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ 07114-3707
Tripadvisor
#4. Bloomfield Steak & Seafood House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 409 Franklin St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003-3404
Tripadvisor
#3. Boi Na Brasa- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 70 Adams St, Newark, NJ 07105-2354
Tripadvisor
#2. Mr. Adams- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark, NJ 07102-4521
Tripadvisor
#1. Fernandes 2 Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 158 Fleming Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-4008
