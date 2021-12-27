Highest-rated steakhouses in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor .
#5. Miller's Ale House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2310 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
#4. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 547 Arena Hub Plz, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6840
#3. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 465 Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
#2. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1280 Highway 315 Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-7002
