Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Miller's Ale House

Tripadvisor

#4. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2310 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 547 Arena Hub Plz, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6840- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 465 Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 25 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1280 Highway 315 Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-7002

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor