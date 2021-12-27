ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson on Tripadvisor .

#4. The Iron Horse Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 W Pearl St, Jackson, MS 39203-3001
#3. Monte's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5610 I 55 S, Jackson, MS 39272-9402
#2. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6030 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211-2641
#1. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 142, Jackson, MS 39211-5965
- Read more on Tripadvisor

