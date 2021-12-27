Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor .
#9. Guy Fieri's Chophouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (773 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6714
#8. Dougherty's Steakhouse & Raw Bar- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Dining Level Of Resort's, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
#7. Robert's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
#6. The Palm - Atlantic City- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Suite 102, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347
#5. Old Homestead- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (776 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
#4. Gallagher's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2020 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6734
#2. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Huron And Brigantine Blvd Huron & Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
#1. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6612
