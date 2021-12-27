ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327ZY8_0d1qCuJI00
Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jz0Jw_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#9. Guy Fieri's Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (773 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6714
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bs7VJ_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#8. Dougherty's Steakhouse & Raw Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Dining Level Of Resort's, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJMP4_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#7. Robert's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7415
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9x2x_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Palm - Atlantic City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Suite 102, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12K9dJ_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#5. Old Homestead

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (776 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tI8L_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#4. Gallagher's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVWIt_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2020 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6734
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rQxv_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#2. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Huron And Brigantine Blvd Huron & Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQG70_0d1qCuJI00
Tripadvisor

#1. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
Atlantic City, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy