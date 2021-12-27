Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Austin on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Satellite Eat Drink Orbit

Tripadvisor

#25. Ciclo

Tripadvisor

#24. Bob's Steak & Chop House

Tripadvisor

#23. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#22. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5900 W Slaughter Ln Ste 400, Austin, TX 78749-6512- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 98 San Jacinto Blvd Four Seasons, Austin, TX 78701-4082- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735-1406- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11600 Research Boulevard, Austin, TX 78759- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13492 Us-183 #380 Woodland Center, Austin, TX 78750-2254

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Hoffbrau Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#20. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Domain

Tripadvisor

#19. Austin Land & Cattle

Tripadvisor

#18. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. Fumaca Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 613 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-2705- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 11801 Domain Blvd, Austin, TX 78758-3429- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13435 N Highway 183 Bldg. 7, Austin, TX 78750- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 5100 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702-5122

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#15. Texas Land & Cattle Steak House

Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#13. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#12. Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9900 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road Bldg U, Austin, TX 78748- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5510 S I H 35, Austin, TX 78745-3290- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 107 W. 6th Street, The Scarborough Building, Austin, TX 78701-2913- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10614 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 10000 Research Blvd Ste B, Austin, TX 78759-5854

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. ALC Steaks

Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#8. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#7. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9300 S. I-35 Service Road, Bldg F, Austin, TX 78748- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 11600 Century Oaks Ter Suite 140, Austin, TX 78758-8686- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 320 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 301 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3936

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Steiner Ranch Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Downtown Austin

Tripadvisor

#3. Vince Young Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (537 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5424 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX 78732-2465- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 309 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701-4038- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (780 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 114 W 7th St, Austin, TX 78701-3000- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4029- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 117 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. III Forks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 111 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3932