Austin, TX

Highest-rated steakhouses in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEsLE_0d1qCrf700
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Austin on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaD9N_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#26. Satellite Eat Drink Orbit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 W Slaughter Ln Ste 400, Austin, TX 78749-6512
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDtCT_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#25. Ciclo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 98 San Jacinto Blvd Four Seasons, Austin, TX 78701-4082
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQEG1_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#24. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735-1406
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukoRs_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#23. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11600 Research Boulevard, Austin, TX 78759
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8NKf_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#22. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13492 Us-183 #380 Woodland Center, Austin, TX 78750-2254
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhO0U_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#21. Hoffbrau Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 613 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-2705
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#20. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Domain

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11801 Domain Blvd, Austin, TX 78758-3429
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9jsO_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#19. Austin Land & Cattle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABV55_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#18. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13435 N Highway 183 Bldg. 7, Austin, TX 78750
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLtCV_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#17. Fumaca Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5100 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702-5122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbzOv_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9900 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road Bldg U, Austin, TX 78748
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juJMK_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#15. Texas Land & Cattle Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5510 S I H 35, Austin, TX 78745-3290
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dP7YY_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 107 W. 6th Street, The Scarborough Building, Austin, TX 78701-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcvfb_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#13. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10614 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANrCz_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#12. Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10000 Research Blvd Ste B, Austin, TX 78759-5854
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wBPG_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#11. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9300 S. I-35 Service Road, Bldg F, Austin, TX 78748
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWx7N_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#10. ALC Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Boor_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11600 Century Oaks Ter Suite 140, Austin, TX 78758-8686
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDzj5_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#8. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoKx9_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#7. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfD9X_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#6. Steiner Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (537 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5424 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX 78732-2465
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nx10_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 309 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701-4038
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKdv5_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#4. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Downtown Austin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (780 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 114 W 7th St, Austin, TX 78701-3000
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cepe5_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#3. Vince Young Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4029
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174kIy_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6Xjj_0d1qCrf700
Tripadvisor

#1. III Forks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3932
- Read more on Tripadvisor

