Highest-rated steakhouses in Austin, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Austin on Tripadvisor .
#26. Satellite Eat Drink Orbit- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 W Slaughter Ln Ste 400, Austin, TX 78749-6512
#25. Ciclo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 98 San Jacinto Blvd Four Seasons, Austin, TX 78701-4082
#24. Bob's Steak & Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735-1406
#23. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11600 Research Boulevard, Austin, TX 78759
#22. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13492 Us-183 #380 Woodland Center, Austin, TX 78750-2254
#21. Hoffbrau Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 613 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-2705
#20. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Domain- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11801 Domain Blvd, Austin, TX 78758-3429
#19. Austin Land & Cattle- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130
#18. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13435 N Highway 183 Bldg. 7, Austin, TX 78750
#17. Fumaca Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5100 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702-5122
#16. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9900 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road Bldg U, Austin, TX 78748
#15. Texas Land & Cattle Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5510 S I H 35, Austin, TX 78745-3290
#14. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 107 W. 6th Street, The Scarborough Building, Austin, TX 78701-2913
#13. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10614 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
#12. Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10000 Research Blvd Ste B, Austin, TX 78759-5854
#11. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9300 S. I-35 Service Road, Bldg F, Austin, TX 78748
#10. ALC Steaks- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703-4130
#9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11600 Century Oaks Ter Suite 140, Austin, TX 78758-8686
#8. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
#7. Bob's Steak & Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3936
#6. Steiner Ranch Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (537 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5424 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX 78732-2465
#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 309 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701-4038
#4. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Downtown Austin- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (780 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 114 W 7th St, Austin, TX 78701-3000
#3. Vince Young Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4029
#2. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701
#1. III Forks- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-3932
