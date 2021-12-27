stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Atlanta on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#29. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#28. Red and Green Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#27. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#26. Joey D's Oak Room

Tripadvisor

#25. The Palm - Atlanta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3390 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30326-1141- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340-1366- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2430 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-3324- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (482 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30338-4776- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3391 Peachtree Road N.E., Atlanta, GA 30326

Tripadvisor

#24. C Ellet's steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#22. Hal's "The Steakhouse"

Tripadvisor

#21. Bentleys Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#20. KR Steak Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-4268- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 810, Atlanta, GA 30339-3520- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-4501- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4711 Best Rd Atlanta Airport Marriott, Atlanta, GA 30337-5606- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 349 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-4544

Tripadvisor

#19. American Cut Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#18. Little Alley Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. Highland Tap

Tripadvisor

#16. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#15. STK

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 3035 Peachtree Rd NE 140 Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30305- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 3500 Lenox Rd NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30326- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1026 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4056- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4501 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta, GA 30346- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1075 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3912

Tripadvisor

#14. New York Prime

Tripadvisor

#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#12. 101 Steak

Tripadvisor

#11. Morton's The Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3424 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30326-1118- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (645 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 267 Marietta Street NW Embassy Suites Hotel, Atlanta, GA 30313- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-4107- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 303 Peachtree Center Ave, Atlanta, GA 30308- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3285 Peachtree Rd NE Embassy Suites Hotel, Atlanta, GA 30326

Tripadvisor

#9. Marcel

Tripadvisor

#8. Cuts Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

Tripadvisor

#6. Hal's On Old Ivy

Tripadvisor

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: French, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1170 Howell Mill Rd NW Westside Provisions District, Atlanta, GA 30318-5566- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (684 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303-1716- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1640 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3161- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-4501- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 255 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#3. Kevin Rathbun Steak

Tripadvisor

#2. McKendrick's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#1. Bone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,539 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 3101 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2507- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 154 Krog St NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30307-2439- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,010 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3130 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2508