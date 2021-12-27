Highest-rated steakhouses in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Atlanta on Tripadvisor .
#29. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3390 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30326-1141
#28. Red and Green Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340-1366
#27. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2430 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-3324
#26. Joey D's Oak Room- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (482 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30338-4776
#25. The Palm - Atlanta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3391 Peachtree Road N.E., Atlanta, GA 30326
#24. C Ellet's steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-4268
#23. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 810, Atlanta, GA 30339-3520
#22. Hal's "The Steakhouse"- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-4501
#21. Bentleys Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4711 Best Rd Atlanta Airport Marriott, Atlanta, GA 30337-5606
#20. KR Steak Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 349 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-4544
#19. American Cut Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3035 Peachtree Rd NE 140 Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30305
#18. Little Alley Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3500 Lenox Rd NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30326
#17. Highland Tap- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1026 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4056
#16. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4501 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta, GA 30346
#15. STK- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1075 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3912
#14. New York Prime- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3424 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30326-1118
#13. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (645 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 267 Marietta Street NW Embassy Suites Hotel, Atlanta, GA 30313
#12. 101 Steak- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-4107
#11. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 Peachtree Center Ave, Atlanta, GA 30308
#10. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3285 Peachtree Rd NE Embassy Suites Hotel, Atlanta, GA 30326
#9. Marcel- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1170 Howell Mill Rd NW Westside Provisions District, Atlanta, GA 30318-5566
#8. Cuts Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (684 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303-1716
#7. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1640 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3161
#6. Hal's On Old Ivy- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342-4501
#5. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
#4. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3101 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2507
#3. Kevin Rathbun Steak- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 154 Krog St NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30307-2439
#2. McKendrick's Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346
#1. Bone's Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,010 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3130 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2508
