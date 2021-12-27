stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor .

#17. The Council Room Steakhouse

#16. Western View Diner & Steak HS

#15. Thunder Road Steakhouse & Cantina

#14. Outback Steakhouse

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 30 Rainbow Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2156- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $- Address: 6411 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-2034- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: Interstate 40 Exit 140, Albuquerque, NM 87121- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4921 Jefferson Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10022 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-4443

#12. The Town House

#11. The Cooperage Restaurant

#10. Black Angus Steakhouse - Albuquerque

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

#8. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9018 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-2508- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7220 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2290 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2620- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9975 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10030 Coors Boulevard Bypass Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114

#7. Embers Steakhouse

#6. Seared

#5. Texas Roadhouse

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 11000 Broadway SE Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87105- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 119 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1153- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5900 Pan American Freeway Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6600 Menaul Blvd NE Ste 700, Albuquerque, NM 87110- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6640-6646 Indian School Road N.E. Building C, Albuquerque, NM 87110

#2. Ranchers Club of New Mexico

#1. Monte Carlo Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1901 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1713- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3916 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-1642