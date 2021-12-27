ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQBBk_0d1qCptf00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g86P3_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Council Room Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Rainbow Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2156
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjEai_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#16. Western View Diner & Steak HS

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 6411 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-2034
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fs9P_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#15. Thunder Road Steakhouse & Cantina

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Interstate 40 Exit 140, Albuquerque, NM 87121
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vivfh_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#14. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4921 Jefferson Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RL5vL_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10022 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-4443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uh3BM_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Town House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9018 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-2508
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8mSX_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#11. The Cooperage Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7220 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scvOz_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#10. Black Angus Steakhouse - Albuquerque

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2290 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2620
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yofd_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9975 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vg7o1_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#8. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10030 Coors Boulevard Bypass Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fotWh_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#7. Embers Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11000 Broadway SE Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87105
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ab9zz_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#6. Seared

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1153
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWtXq_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#5. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 Pan American Freeway Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PajqF_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6600 Menaul Blvd NE Ste 700, Albuquerque, NM 87110
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NG5T_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6640-6646 Indian School Road N.E. Building C, Albuquerque, NM 87110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6dK1_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#2. Ranchers Club of New Mexico

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1713
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJ1V6_0d1qCptf00
Tripadvisor

#1. Monte Carlo Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3916 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-1642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

