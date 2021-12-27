Highest-rated steakhouses in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor .
#17. The Council Room Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Rainbow Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2156
#16. Western View Diner & Steak HS- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 6411 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-2034
#15. Thunder Road Steakhouse & Cantina- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Interstate 40 Exit 140, Albuquerque, NM 87121
#14. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4921 Jefferson Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109
#13. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10022 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-4443
#12. The Town House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9018 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-2508
#11. The Cooperage Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7220 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
#10. Black Angus Steakhouse - Albuquerque- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2290 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-2620
#9. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9975 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
#8. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10030 Coors Boulevard Bypass Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
#7. Embers Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11000 Broadway SE Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque, NM 87105
#6. Seared- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1153
#5. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 Pan American Freeway Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109
#4. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6600 Menaul Blvd NE Ste 700, Albuquerque, NM 87110
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6640-6646 Indian School Road N.E. Building C, Albuquerque, NM 87110
#2. Ranchers Club of New Mexico- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1901 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102-1713
#1. Monte Carlo Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3916 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-1642
