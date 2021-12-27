ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5SLU_0d1qCoGA00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmJcO_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#14. Tarrant's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJHxx_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#13. Golden Corral

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 11 S Providence Rd, Richmond, VA 23236-3351
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzFd1_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#12. Kabuto Japanese House of Steak

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8052 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4218
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055w5C_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11448 Belvedere Vista Lane The Shoppes at Belvedere, Richmond, VA 23235
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A95bJ_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2063 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-4305
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXFwM_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4409 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49D3eG_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7917 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nna3c_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11800 W. Broad Street Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QjDY_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1570 W Koger Center Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23235
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rtSa_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9200 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 131 Ste 131, Richmond, VA 23235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAYip_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11500 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23113
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DHu0_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXnYk_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#2. Buckhead's Restaurant & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229-6436
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cODg6_0d1qCoGA00
Tripadvisor

#1. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11800 West Broad Street Ste 1092, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

