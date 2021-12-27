Highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond on Tripadvisor .
#14. Tarrant's Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4212
#13. Golden Corral- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $
- Address: 11 S Providence Rd, Richmond, VA 23236-3351
#12. Kabuto Japanese House of Steak- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8052 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4218
#11. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11448 Belvedere Vista Lane The Shoppes at Belvedere, Richmond, VA 23235
#10. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2063 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-4305
#9. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4409 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
#8. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7917 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
#7. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11800 W. Broad Street Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233
#6. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1570 W Koger Center Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23235
#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9200 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 131 Ste 131, Richmond, VA 23235
#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11500 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23113
#3. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822
#2. Buckhead's Restaurant & Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229-6436
#1. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11800 West Broad Street Ste 1092, Richmond, VA 23233
