Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Richmond on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Tarrant's Cafe

Tripadvisor

#13. Golden Corral

Tripadvisor

#12. Kabuto Japanese House of Steak

Tripadvisor

#11. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tripadvisor

#10. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,504 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4212- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $- Address: 11 S Providence Rd, Richmond, VA 23236-3351- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8052 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4218- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11448 Belvedere Vista Lane The Shoppes at Belvedere, Richmond, VA 23235- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2063 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-4305

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#7. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4409 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7917 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11800 W. Broad Street Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1570 W Koger Center Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23235- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9200 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 131 Ste 131, Richmond, VA 23235

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#3. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Buckhead's Restaurant & Chop House

Tripadvisor

#1. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 11500 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23113- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229-6436- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 11800 West Broad Street Ste 1092, Richmond, VA 23233