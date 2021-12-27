Highest-rated steakhouses in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Baltimore on Tripadvisor .
#14. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8165 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236-8208
#13. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
#12. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4215 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore, MD 21236
#11. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1736 Merritt Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21222
#10. Michael's Steak & Lobster HSE- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6209 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-2992
#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 Eastern Avenue Pier 5 Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202
#8. Serengeti- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2839M Smith Ave Md 21209, Baltimore, MD 21209-1426
#7. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-2405
#6. Gordon Ramsay Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058
#5. Sullivan's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Pratt St Suite 102, Baltimore, MD 21202
#4. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,013 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 E Pratt St #102, Baltimore, MD 21202-3354
#3. Rec Pier Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417
#2. The Prime Rib- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202-3886
#1. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202
