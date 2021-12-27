ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FI8K_0d1qCnNR00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Baltimore on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Thz7g_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#14. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8165 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236-8208
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKYFJ_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJ5Xb_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4215 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore, MD 21236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8VgL_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1736 Merritt Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21222
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIeHs_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#10. Michael's Steak & Lobster HSE

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6209 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-2992
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyPfT_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 Eastern Avenue Pier 5 Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jQQ1_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#8. Serengeti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2839M Smith Ave Md 21209, Baltimore, MD 21209-1426
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vdvim_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JI55v_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKYlg_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Pratt St Suite 102, Baltimore, MD 21202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmF93_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,013 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 E Pratt St #102, Baltimore, MD 21202-3354
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqZ8B_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Rec Pier Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8G7I_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202-3886
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3886gW_0d1qCnNR00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

