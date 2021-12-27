Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Baltimore on Tripadvisor .

#14. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House

#13. Outback Steakhouse

#12. Outback Steakhouse

#11. Texas Roadhouse

#10. Michael's Steak & Lobster HSE

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8165 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236-8208- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2400 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4215 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore, MD 21236- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1736 Merritt Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21222- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6209 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-2992

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#8. Serengeti

#7. Morton's The Steakhouse

#6. Gordon Ramsay Steak

#5. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 711 Eastern Avenue Pier 5 Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2839M Smith Ave Md 21209, Baltimore, MD 21209-1426- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-2405- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 E Pratt St Suite 102, Baltimore, MD 21202

#4. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#3. Rec Pier Chop House

#2. The Prime Rib

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,013 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 600 E Pratt St #102, Baltimore, MD 21202-3354- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202-3886- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 500 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202