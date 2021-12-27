Highest-rated steakhouses in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albany on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#6. Hudson Harbor Steak and Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 351 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2914
Tripadvisor
#5. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 Wolf Rd Ste B Suite B, Albany, NY 12205
Tripadvisor
#4. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road Spc E-111, Albany, NY 12203
Tripadvisor
#3. The Barnsider Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 480 Sand Creek Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2540
Tripadvisor
#2. Black & Blue Steak and Crab- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1470 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3538
Tripadvisor
#1. 677 Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2998
