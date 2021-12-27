Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Albany on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Hudson Harbor Steak and Seafood

Tripadvisor

#5. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#3. The Barnsider Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#2. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 351 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2914- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 105 Wolf Rd Ste B Suite B, Albany, NY 12205- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Road Spc E-111, Albany, NY 12203- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 480 Sand Creek Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2540- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1470 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3538

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. 677 Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2998