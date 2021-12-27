stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Abilene on Tripadvisor .

#7. Logan's Roadhouse

#6. Texas Steak Express

#5. Outback Steakhouse

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. Copper Creek Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (75 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3126 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606-2203- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fast Food- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5217 South 14th, Abilene, TX 79605- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4142 Ridgemont Dr, Abilene, TX 79606-2734- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1381 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-4618- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 4401 Loop 322, Abilene, TX 79602-8056

#2. The Beehive

#1. Lytle Land and Cattle Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 442 Cedar St, Abilene, TX 79601-5724- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (533 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1150 E South 11th St, Abilene, TX 79602-4225