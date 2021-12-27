Highest-rated steakhouses in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Abilene on Tripadvisor .
#7. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3126 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606-2203
#6. Texas Steak Express- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5217 South 14th, Abilene, TX 79605
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4142 Ridgemont Dr, Abilene, TX 79606-2734
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1381 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-4618
#3. Copper Creek Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4401 Loop 322, Abilene, TX 79602-8056
#2. The Beehive- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 442 Cedar St, Abilene, TX 79601-5724
#1. Lytle Land and Cattle Company- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (533 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1150 E South 11th St, Abilene, TX 79602-4225
