Highest-rated steakhouses in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Amarillo on Tripadvisor .
#12. Public House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3333 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106-2724
#11. House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7609 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-8359
#10. Tokyo's Japanese Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5807 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5205
#9. Texas Steak Express- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 S Kentucky St, Amarillo, TX 79109-1721
#8. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8310 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1500
#7. Red River Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4332 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5404
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1503
#5. Lone Star Bar & Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 935 E FM 1151, Amarillo, TX 79118-4224
#4. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7101 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-2611
#3. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109
#2. Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7203 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79106
#1. Big Texan Steak Ranch- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,849 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7701 E Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79118-6915
