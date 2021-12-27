ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Highest-rated steakhouses in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEp89_0d1qCkjG00
Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Amarillo on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VZh3_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#12. Public House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3333 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106-2724
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR2CB_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#11. House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7609 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-8359
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwT86_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tokyo's Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5807 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r2E8_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Steak Express

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 S Kentucky St, Amarillo, TX 79109-1721
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnzyL_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#8. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8310 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1500
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLAWe_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red River Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4332 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5404
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8Kcq_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1503
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC0JC_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lone Star Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 935 E FM 1151, Amarillo, TX 79118-4224
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFU2Y_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#4. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7101 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-2611
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLo8B_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRBbR_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#2. Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7203 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79106
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZ3w2_0d1qCkjG00
Tripadvisor

#1. Big Texan Steak Ranch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,849 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7701 E Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79118-6915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

