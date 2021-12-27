Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Amarillo on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#12. Public House

Tripadvisor

#11. House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill

Tripadvisor

#10. Tokyo's Japanese Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Steak Express

Tripadvisor

#8. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3333 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106-2724- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7609 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-8359- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5807 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5205- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2600 S Kentucky St, Amarillo, TX 79109-1721- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (144 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8310 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1500

Tripadvisor

#7. Red River Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#5. Lone Star Bar & Grill

Tripadvisor

#4. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4332 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5404- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1503- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 935 E FM 1151, Amarillo, TX 79118-4224- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7101 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-2611- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2805 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109

Tripadvisor

#2. Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House

Tripadvisor

#1. Big Texan Steak Ranch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (692 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7203 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79106- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,849 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7701 E Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79118-6915