Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Birmingham on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bellini's Ristorante & Bar

Tripadvisor

#9. Smokehouse Steak & Seafood

Tripadvisor

#8. Helen

Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#6. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6801 Cahaba Valley Rd Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35242-9608- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 348 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1050- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2013 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3703- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5231 Highway 280 South, Birmingham, AL 35242- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2943 John Hawkins Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35244

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Saltgrass Steak House

Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Tripadvisor

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#1. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Birmingham

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 14 Perimeter Park South, Birmingham, AL 35243- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: South American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203-1104- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2300 Woodcrest Pl Embassy Suites Hotel, Birmingham, AL 35209-1304- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 103 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243-3166- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4 Perimeter Park S, Birmingham, AL 35243-2326

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor