Highest-rated steakhouses in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Birmingham on Tripadvisor .
#10. Bellini's Ristorante & Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Cahaba Valley Rd Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35242-9608
#9. Smokehouse Steak & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1050
#8. Helen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2013 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3703
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5231 Highway 280 South, Birmingham, AL 35242
#6. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2943 John Hawkins Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35244
#5. Saltgrass Steak House- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 Perimeter Park South, Birmingham, AL 35243
#4. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: South American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203-1104
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Woodcrest Pl Embassy Suites Hotel, Birmingham, AL 35209-1304
#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 103 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243-3166
#1. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Birmingham- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4 Perimeter Park S, Birmingham, AL 35243-2326
