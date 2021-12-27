ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Birmingham on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#10. Bellini's Ristorante & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Cahaba Valley Rd Suite 106, Birmingham, AL 35242-9608
Tripadvisor

#9. Smokehouse Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1050
Tripadvisor

#8. Helen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2013 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3703
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5231 Highway 280 South, Birmingham, AL 35242
Tripadvisor

#6. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2943 John Hawkins Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35244
Tripadvisor

#5. Saltgrass Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 Perimeter Park South, Birmingham, AL 35243
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: South American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203-1104
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Woodcrest Pl Embassy Suites Hotel, Birmingham, AL 35209-1304
Tripadvisor

#2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 103 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35243-3166
Tripadvisor

#1. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Birmingham

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4 Perimeter Park S, Birmingham, AL 35243-2326
