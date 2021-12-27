Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Asheville on Tripadvisor .

#8. Isa's French Bistro

#7. Red Stag Grill

#6. Outback Steakhouse

#5. Asheville Proper

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-2717- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,256 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Grill- Price: $$$$- Address: 11 Boston Way Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Asheville, NC 28803-2656- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 30 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805-1230- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1 Page Ave Suite 151, Asheville, NC 28801-2395- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3 Restaurant Ct, Asheville, NC 28805

#3. Texas Roadhouse

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#1. Brasilia Churrasco Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 230 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2745- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 26 All Souls Cres, Asheville, NC 28803-2673- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 26 E Walnut St, Asheville, NC 28801-2909