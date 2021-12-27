ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Highest-rated steakhouses in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Asheville on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#8. Isa's French Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-2717
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Stag Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Grill
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11 Boston Way Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Asheville, NC 28803-2656
Tripadvisor

#6. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805-1230
Tripadvisor

#5. Asheville Proper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Page Ave Suite 151, Asheville, NC 28801-2395
Tripadvisor

#4. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Restaurant Ct, Asheville, NC 28805
Tripadvisor

#3. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803-2745
Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (530 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 All Souls Cres, Asheville, NC 28803-2673
Tripadvisor

#1. Brasilia Churrasco Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 E Walnut St, Asheville, NC 28801-2909
